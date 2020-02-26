Local McDonald's manager receives global recognition for accomplishments

A Brazos Valley McDonald's manager is getting some global attention.

Marisol Gonzalez is the manager of the McDonald’s at Highway 6 and Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

She was recently awarded a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top-performing McDonald’s Restaurant Managers globally.

Gonzalez is one of 365 McDonald’s managers around the world, from 60 markets, to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize and a trophy.

Gonzalez, who has been working for McDonald’s for 20 years, will be awarded her prize on April 22, 2020, at the Ray Kroc Awards Gala in Orlando, Florida hosted by Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Fairhurst, McDonald’s Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.

McDonald's independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald's and its customers.

Jeanie Smith, an independent franchisee said, "Marisol was nominated for her commitment to excellence in all areas of the restaurant, which includes operations, quality service to our guests, great team building and community involvement. Her staff tells us how they enjoy working for her as well as the compliments from her guests. We are delighted that we are able to recognize Marisol in this way for her continued commitment to McDonald's and our community."