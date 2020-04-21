McDonald's to offer free 'Thank You Meals' to frontline workers and first responders

McDonald’s will offer free Thank You Meals to health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics in appreciation of their work during the pandemic.

The free meals will be available between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5.

"Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide," McDonald's said.

"The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small fries or a hash brown.

The meal, which will include a thank you note, will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box.

Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

- A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner

- A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.