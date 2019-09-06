‘Meat the Need’ of a local ministry by buying local steak

The Bridge Ministries is partnering with Readfield Meats & Deli to raise funds to purchase winter clothing for local children in need.

From now until Sept. 15, supporters may place an order online for either two ribeye steaks or two bacon-wrapped filets, each for $50 per set. Pick-up is Sept. 20, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Sept. 21, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Readfield Meats & Deli at 2701 Texas Avenue, Bryan.

Proceeds will go toward buying cold-weather clothing for children in the Brazos Valley. The Bridge Ministries also runs the only evening, client-choice food pantry serving the area.

“At the Bridge Ministries, we believe that our role is to be the hands and feet of God,” said executive director Monty Hunt. “We know many children will go without adequate winter clothing this year, and we are hoping this fundraising event will allow us to reach all the children in need in the Brazos Valley.”

To order steaks online, click here or call (979) 704-6037 to order.

