Mechanic escapes injury after ambulance catches fire in Bryan

A mechanic doing a test drive on an ambulance having maintenance issues caught fire Monday night near SH 21 and Highway 6 in Bryan.

Witnesses said the worker was quickly trying to remove medical equipment from the back of the Allegiance Ambulance after the engine caught fire. He was the only person on the ambulance at the time of the fire.

The Bryan Fire Department was able to stop the fire from spreading from the front of the unit to the back end.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.