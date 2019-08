A medical helicopter has responded to a crash on State Highway 21 west of North Zulch.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of SH 39, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers in the area should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

North Zulch VFD, CHI St. Joseph Health EMS, and Hilltop Lake EMS crews also responded to the scene of the accident.

No other details were immediately available.