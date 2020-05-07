Medical workers are third most frequent unemployment filers in Brazos County

Medical workers are now in the top three industries filing for unemployment in Brazos County.

Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer reports that 7,216 Brazos County residents filed unemployment claims from March 18 through April 25.

Last week, the top three filing industries were: full-service restaurants, dental practices, and limited-service restaurants. As of May 7, dental offices dropped out of the top three, and general medical and surgical hospital employees now make up the third-most often filers for unemployment benefits in Brazos County.

This comes a week after CHI St. Joseph Health acknowledged to KBTX that they were taking "temporary measures" to “reduce costs” and to “align staffing” numbers with a significant decline in inpatient volumes.

Brewer encourages all those looking for work to visit Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley’s website which will be hosting virtual job fairs as the local economy reopens. You can find that website in the related links.

The full statement from CHI St. Joseph on April 30 is below:

“The care and safety of our patients and staff are our highest priority. Please be assured that CHI St. Joseph Health facilities have the staff needed to effectively and expertly care for all of our patients, including patients who may have COVID-19.

"In the process of preparing to care for an influx of COVID-19 patients and in aligning with advice from public health experts, we canceled elective and non-critical services resulting in significant declines in volumes. Health systems across the country are experiencing similar circumstances and challenges during this public health crisis. We continue to look at every possible way to reduce costs and take advantage of resources available to our ministry, including federal funding recently approved by Congress. While those funds are welcomed, they will not be sufficient to address our financial challenges.

"Though we have already taken other measures to reduce our costs – including salary deductions for leaders, and a temporary pause on hiring of non-essential positions – we must ensure that staffing levels align with current volumes. We recognize that these temporary measures affect many inside and outside of our organization, and this is not a decision we take lightly.”