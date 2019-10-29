Meet the candidates for Bryan Mayor

There are three candidates running for the City of Bryan Mayor. Incumbent Andrew Nelson, Patrick Giammalva, and Robert Rose want residents in Bryan to cast their votes for mayor on November 5.

For more than 40 years Robert Rose has lived and worked in Bryan College Station. He says running for mayor was a simple decision.

“There has been a high level of dissatisfaction with some of the decisions made and I thought I could do a better job,” said Rose.

Rose says along with funding capital improvement projects he wants to overturn the approval of a super park in Bryan.

“I’ve been a community advocate for many, many years,” he said. “I know the city planners and staff very well in both cities and I’m ready to go to work on day one.”

Patrick Giammalva also opposes the introduction of a super park in Bryan.

“It’s a big investment for the tourist and it’s really not going to be used for the citizens,” said Giammalva.

Here’s why he says he’s the best option for mayor.

“I’m going to listen to the citizens and give them what they want,” he said. “I’m going to be the people’s mayor.”

Currently holding the role of mayor is Bryan native Andrew Nelson. He says the super park is what the citizens of Bryan want.

“We had over 1,500 people participate in our process for many months,” said Nelson about the super park. “We are doing exactly what our local citizens in Bryan asked us to do.”

He says he hopes to continue serving as mayor.

“We lowered crime. We are working on workforce. We're working on economic development,” said Nelson. “Were bringing private-sector jobs into the community and we still got work to do so I hope to serve for three more years.”

