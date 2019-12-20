Meet the candidates vying for the College Station City Council Place-4 seat

Thursday was the filing deadline for candidates looking to fill the vacant seat on the College Station City Council.

As a reminder, this comes after Councilwoman Elianor Vessali announced that she'll be campaigning for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Congressional Dist. 17 seat.

A total of four candidates filed to finish out her term on the city council.

First is Elizabeth Cunha. She currently serves as a commissioner on the College Station Planning and Zoning Committee. On Thursday, she said she's ready to fill the Place-4 seat.

"I'm prepared. I have served a couple of years on the Parks and Recreation board where I chaired that board. I currently serve on P&Z and I would like to shepherd our city into the next decade and do that by offering the council an opinion that might be different from the ones that are currently there," said Cunha.

Next is Lieutenant Colonel David Fujimoto. He served more than 22 years of active duty as a pilot for the United States Air Force.

Fujimoto currently works for theTexas A&M Foundation as Director of Development for Veterans Affairs.

He said serving on the city council would be a perfect opportunity for him to continue serving the public.

"I'd like to see collaboration among the council members, among the different constituent groups, among non-profits, among our community's biggest employer Texas A&M, and I would like to see us come together with some collaborative solutions," said Fujimoto.

Joe Guerra Jr. serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Guerra is a certified city planner and professional transportation planner.

"We need to make sure our neighborhoods are safe and tranquil so that our kids can thrive, prosper, and that's why the College Station Association of Neighborhoods have endorsed me. So I'm asking the public to join my campaign. Vote for Joe Guerra so we can keep College Station a great place to live and a great place to raise a family," said Guerra.

Marycruz DeLeón Morales is the final candidate running for the city council seat. She is a board member with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments. Morales graduated from the Bush School with a graduate certificate in nonprofit and philanthropy.

"One thing we need to focus on is mental health and physical health. Let's be proactive instead of reactive. Let's keep green space. Let's partner with our first responders. They're a great resource in our community and we just need to emphasize that community partnership," said Morales

Early voting will run from January 13-24 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility at 1603 Graham Road. Voting will be closed on January 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Election Day will be January 28 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m at College Station City Hall.

City officials say with four candidates, there's a high chance of having a runoff election. A date for a possible runoff election has not been selected at this time.

The unexpired term for Place-4 runs through November 2021.