Meet the couple who survived COVID-19 inside a local assisted living center

Nearly one-third of all Brazos County COVID-19 cases are linked to an assisted living center in south College Station and among the survivors is a couple that's been married for almost 70 years.

Edwin and Peggy Cooper have lived at The Waterford at College Station a little more than a year now and last month both contracted COVID-19 and have survived.

Edwin and Peggy Cooper have lived at The Waterford at College Station a little more than a year now and last month both contracted the coronavirus.

Edwin is 89 and Peggy is 88.

"I literally panicked," said their daughter, Linda Cooper Bridges. "I thought, okay, mom is 88-years-old, this is going to be it."

Even with multiple health complications facing them both, the Coopers survived and are now doing better. Linda says what's puzzling about her parent's situation is the fact they showed none of the most common symptoms associated with the virus.

"My mom wasn't running a fever. She wasn't having any problems breathing and she does have issues with her lungs. I was shocked."

Linda says the couple was mostly exhausted and her mother lost her sense of taste. Neither was transported to a hospital because their symptoms never rose to a critical level.

"At first the staff thought they had a stomach virus because they weren't showing the coronavirus symptoms that we see on the news," she said.

The virus, however, has been deadly for other residents. Ten have passed away and nearly two dozen others have tested positive. To complicate the situation at The Waterford, more than a dozen staff members have also tested positive.

"They're risking their health to take care of my parents," said Linda.

She doesn't fault the workers for what's happened. In fact, she's praising all they've done to keep her parents safe and alive.

"We just have to turn things over to God. We're not really in control," she said.

Click here to see our previous coverage on this story.