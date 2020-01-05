Meet the household pets firefighters rescued on Sunday in Bryan

Firefighters from both Bryan and College Station worked together Sunday morning to save lives of people and pets at an apartment complex in Bryan.

Mitzy the cat and a turtle were both safely recovered from a devastating fire that destroyed nearly a dozen units Sunday morning in Bryan.

Nobody was seriously injured when a fire erupted at the Oaks of Villa Maria in the early morning hours.

Firefighters were also successful in recovering at least two household pets.

Mitzy the cat was found inside one of the heavily damaged apartments were a senior resident was living.

The woman made it out okay, but she didn't know the fate of her cat until her daughter spotted her on KBTX's Facebook page in a photo being held by a firefighter.

"My mom called me at 2 a.m. with the news of the fire and I live in Katy. So I was checking the news channels and Facebook for updates about my mom's apartment and her cat," said Karyn Goertz.

KBTX was able to put the family in touch with Bryan Fire Battalion Chief Geral Burnett who helped to keep the feline secure until it could be reunited with its owner.

"It sounds like the firefighters did a wonderful job getting everyone, including this bog old kitty, out safely while controlling what could have been an even more devastating fire," said Goertz.

Battalion Chief Burnett said crews also recovered a turtle inside an aquarium that was located inside an apartment that had collapsed around it.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced by the fire and the cause of it remains under investigation, said fire officials.

While the city of Bryan's fire department worked on the fire, volunteer crews from Brazos County fire departments came in to help staff the fire stations and respond to other calls.