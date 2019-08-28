Meet the last student pulled from Bonfire collapse at upcoming event

As Aggieland nears the 20th anniversary of the deadly Bonfire collapse this November, a survivor and a filmmaker are teaming up to tell the story.

“It hit me harder than I thought it would,” said John Comstock, the last survivor to be pulled from the debris in the early morning hours of Nov. 18, 1999. “So, I still tear up when I see the trailer.”

“The 13th Man” director Charlie Minn interviewed Comstock, other survivors, and several families affected by the collapse. He says this is an “honest” film, and he won’t apologize for it.

“There have been some weird feelings out in the public; people think this is a hit piece against Texas A&M,” said Minn. “That’s not my intention, as I have nothing against A&M and no dog in this fight.”

The film will debut at Premiere Cinemas in Bryan on Nov. 7, 2019. A portion of the proceeds will go to a fund benefiting the victims’ families.

“It’s not the right thing to do; it’s the only thing to do,” said Minn.

Comstock and Minn are also hosting a meet-and-greet on Aug. 29, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at O’Bannon’s Taphouse in the Northgate District of College Station. Everyone is welcome.

“I think [documentary] memorializes the 12 Aggies who died when Bonfire collapsed, and I’m just so proud to be a part of the project,” said Comstock.

