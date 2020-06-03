Meet the organizers behind the Black Lives Matter rally in Bryan

The organizers of Sunday's protest in downtown Bryan say another is planned for next weekend, and they're already anticipating a larger turnout.

Last weekend's demonstration on the corner of E. 29th Street and Texas Avenue was large, loud, and peaceful, and the BCS chapter of Black Lives Matter is hoping for a repeat of the same on Sunday, June 7.

"We can't die down now. We can't die down as we did after Sandra Bland and Eric Garner," said Ebony Peterson, one of the founding members of the local organization.

Peterson says she and co-founder Tre Watson were among those who helped organized Sunday's event right outside Bryan's city hall after seeing peaceful demonstrations the day before in College Station.

"I thought, why not have one in Bryan?" said Peterson.

She said she was surprised to see the large turnout for their rally, including George Floyd's son, Quincy, who lives in Bryan.

"I didn't even know he was here until someone told me he was in the crowd. I had no idea he was from here," said Peterson. "I met with him, talked with him, and he was very grateful that this was a cool, calm, collective event with no drama."

“We really appreciate the community and others for showing up to help stand beside us and the whole Black Lives Matter movement this past Sunday," said Watson. "It really means a lot to see so many people of different cultures, lifestyles, and upbringing come together for something that means so much to us."

Peterson said one of the group's goals on Sunday will be to register as many people to vote as possible.

For updates on the rally and future events for the local Black Lives Matter chapter go here.

"We would really appreciate it to see more people come out this upcoming Sunday including local political and spiritual leaders, policemen, firefighters, and other first responders, to show the community and surrounding areas that even though we might differentiate and numerous ways, we can still stand together in solidarity for the same cause," said Watson.

"I would like to see even more minorities from our local neighborhoods to attend as well," he said.

Sunday's rally will be at the same location as the previous one.

The group says anyone not able to attend in person are welcome to drive-by and honk their horns in support.