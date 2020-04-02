Meet the sign language interpreter from the Brazos County COVID-19 briefings

Sherri Roberts, founder and owner of Sign Language Interpreting Services, now serves as the American Sign Language interpreter for the Brazos County Health District’s regular briefings on COVID-19.

“That's a very scary thing for our deaf community to see all these press conferences, knowing other people are getting this information, and they don't have access to it,” said Roberts.

Initially, BCHD didn’t have a sign language interpreter for its briefings.

“I was getting multiple video calls, texts from people in the deaf community saying ‘Hey, what's going on? Can you interpret this news for us?'” said Roberts.

So Roberts called BCHD and learned that they had been looking for an interpreter, too. She volunteered her services on the spot.

Now, Roberts is signing by the side of the Brazos County health team at every briefing and viewers have taken notice. On the KBTX Media Facebook Live comment section, commentators have written notes of gratitude and praise for Roberts’ work.

One viewer even expressed enjoyment for Roberts’ noticeable facial expressions, which are indeed hard to miss. As it turns out, the facial expressions are part of the language, called “non-manual markers” and “facial morphemes.”

“Raised eyebrows are a yes/no question,” Roberts said. “Furrowed eyebrows are a W-H question.”

Roberts also explains that closed captioning isn't always good enough, because American Sign Language isn't based on English--and it doesn't have the same grammar or syntax that English-speakers are used to. Plus, COVID-19 has brought a lot of new terms into our lives, such as “social distancing.”

“The word ‘social’ and the word ‘distance’—when you put them together—have a different meaning,” said Roberts. “So it's important to have the ASL because it's a concept-for-concept translation, not a word-for-word translation.”

This difference makes real-time translation a taxing task.

“You are hearing something; you are decoding the message, getting down to the meaning—and then reconstructing that meaning in a second language all while you're still listening to the message coming in,” said Roberts.

For Roberts, it’s well worth it.

“[The deaf community and hard-of-hearing] can know what's going on,” Roberts said, “and they follow the new ordinances because they understand it.”

By the way, guess how Roberts first became interested in sign language:

“I actually took my first sign language class as an elective in college years ago—my roommates told me it would be an easy A,” said Roberts. “And then it became my life's work.”

