Memorial Day flags won't be placed at local cemeteries due to COVID-19

An annual tradition at some area cemeteries won't be happening this Memorial Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, volunteer groups including the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution, National Sojourners, and others place flags to remember veterans at the College Station Cemetery, Bryan Cemetery, and Aggie Field of Honor.

Those organizations say the coronavirus social distancing has forced them to cancel placing the flags.

"With the virus and close contact, and to be very blunt about most of our members are senior citizens, and there's no way that we're putting them in harm's way," said Ken Graalum, president of the Independence Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution and National Sojourners member.

The group hopes to have the tradition back for Veterans Day in November.