Men sentenced for deadly 2018 robbery inside College Station home

Three men who participated in a deadly drug-related robbery in College Station were sentenced Tuesday afternoon by a Brazos County judge.

Kolten Howell, 19, was shot to death on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in the 1800 block of Sara Drive near Longmire Drive. College Station police said Howell was ambushed inside his home by a group of men who were attempting to rob him of a felony amount of illegal narcotics.

In a plea deal with prosecutors, three of the four men were sentenced Tuesday by 85th District Court Judge Kyle Hawthorne.

David Edwards, 23, of Houston, is the only suspect charged with murder. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Deandre Lewis-Hudgen, 20, of Bryan, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Michael Comeaux, 22, of College Station, pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Police said Comeaux admitted to driving the getaway car on the day of the murder.

A fourth suspect, Dashawn Taylor, 22, of College Station, made a plea deal with prosecutors in December 2019. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison for a charge of aggravated robbery.

Howell's family was in court Tuesday as the sentences were handed down and provided a victim impact statement.

News 3's Mekena Rodriguez was also in court and will have more on this developing story tonight on News 3 at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.