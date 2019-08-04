Lack of available mental health services leaves some struggling

New school years, graduation and the stresses of college life can be daunting for students. Texas A&M University is working to refer students to local doctors for mental health treatment. Local health professionals say the challenge is there just aren't enough local providers to keep up with demand.

"With the thousands of students coming in for Blinn and even Texas A&M, there really isn't enough psychiatric care that goes on in Brazos Valley," said Summer Smith, president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of the Brazos Valley.

Texas A&M offers counseling services on campus through the Division of Student Affairs' Student Counseling Service. The services are provided for current students who have paid their University Advancement Fee and focus on short-term issues.

Mary Ann Covey, the Director of Counseling and Psychological Services at Texas A&M, says the office has worked to cut down on wait times and address students' issues in single sessions, which sometimes include referrals to long-term providers.

"We're trying to meet students where they are instead of having our traditional view of counseling and saying 'This is what you need.' We're saying, 'OK let's listen. What do they really need?'" Covey said.

Student Counseling Services says their goal is to provide brief mental health counseling to advance student development and academic success. There are nearly 40 medical professionals in Covey’s department that serve more than 60,000 students.

Texas A&M says more than 75% of students average 1 to 5 sessions with those counselors to address short-term issues, but students are sometimes encouraged to seek help from their established mental health providers, especially for ongoing treatment.

Students with chronic concerns are often referred to professionals in Bryan and College Station but frequently find the community lacks enough mental health resources to meet the growing need.

NAMI director Susan Smith says she knows firsthand the struggle many see in finding mental health services.

"It can be rather difficult for someone who finally says, 'Hey I need help', and then there's a roadblock for them," said the NAMI Executive Director Summer Smith.

There are several local counseling centers that offer 24/7 services and support groups for people in crisis:

-Texas A&M offers crisis counseling during business hours Monday-Friday without an appointment at building 0065, but 24-hour crisis intervention is available through HelpLine at (979) 845-2700.

-NAMI Brazos Valley has free support groups for ages 14-18 years-old, Peer support groups for those who live with people dealing with recovery ages 18 and older, and family support group for those who take care of someone with a mental health diagnosis.

-Rock Prairie Behavioral Health has open doors 24/7. You can reach out for an assessment immediately.

-MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley is also available Monday through Friday and walk-ins are available.