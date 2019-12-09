Messy, blustery, cold Tuesday in store for the Brazos Valley

Cold. Wet. Windy. Cloudy.

Welcome to Tuesday.

The 5th Arctic cold front to reach the Brazos Valley this season kicked up a gusty wind Monday night. That huffing and puffing from the north will drive temperatures to the 40s by daybreak. Thermometers will be hard-pressed to move much through the day on Tuesday.

The strongest wind is expected through the morning hours before "settling" to just 25-30mph by afternoon. That means a few things:

1) Wind chills are in the 30s throughout the day. That is what you are dressing for.

2) Christmas decorations up outside? Inflatable Santa in the yard? Make sure they are tied down or collapsed and brought closer to the house.

Sweaters are a bad idea to combat the cold -- at least on their own. Most of Tuesday should be wet with light rain or drizzle falling for a better part of the day. At times, passing downpours to a few non-severe rumbles are not ruled out.

This is much-needed rainfall. Unfortunately, it comes with a fair share of wind and very cold temperatures. Rainfall totals are expected between 1/4" and 3/4" through sunset Tuesday.

Rain clears but it gets colder by Wednesday morning. A light freeze is possible for parts of the Brazos Valley. Wind chills values are expected in the mid-to-upper 20s for much of the area.

More details and a detailed look across the Brazos Valley included in the video above.