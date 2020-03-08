Messy weather pattern means a spring-like week ahead, Brazos Valley

Spring break week in the Brazos Valley is going to feel like...well...spring.

Two main features driving our weather for this second week of March: high pressure over Mexico and a slow-moving upper low in the Pacific, west of California.

The jet stream is set up in a west to southwest flow, allowing small disturbances to move past Texas from time-to-time.

Locally, that means an overcast sky is generally expected to be the theme this week. Sure -- there will be times of sun getting through, but overall it will be a generally cloudy week.

From that overcast comes passing spots of rain to an odd chance at a non-severe rumble of thunder. The forecast holds a 30% chance both Monday and Tuesday -- although neither day is overwhelming and will not reach everyone across the area.

The more pronounced chance for rain and thunderstorms comes by the end of the week and weekend as this weather maker finally passes the State of Texas by.

Other things to get used to as you walk outside this week: a breezy south wind, not-totally-uncomfortable humidity, and warmer-than-average 80° afternoons.

Brazos Valley thermometers are expected to resemble more of what we would expect in mid-to-late April. In fact, temperatures will run 10°+ above the average for early March. Mild mornings in the 60s turn into low and mid-80s by the afternoons. A weak cold front may blow late weekend seasonable weather in for 24-36 hours. Warmer weather and more hit-or-miss rain is back in the forecast next week.

Complete details about your week ahead are included in the video above.