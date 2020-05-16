Michigan oncology center provides drive-thru treatment services for cancer patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- An oncology center in Michigan has come up with an innovative solution to protect their cancer patients from COVID-19 as they continue their treatment.

The Spectrum Health Cancer Center has a mobile work station out near the parking garage, stashed with everything needed for routine oncology services.

This means patients who may be nervous of contracting COVID-19 can get some their treatment service done without leaving their cars.

“The important thing is to protect our cancer patients from anything that could harm them,” Melissa Hibdon, a clinical manager at the center, said. “And when you don’t have an immune system and you’re on chemotherapy, and a pandemic arises … can you even imagine the stress that would cause you on top of being on chemotherapy?”

One patient who has benefited from it is Judith Hull. Hull was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in February and is going through chemotherapy which she gets at the hospital.

But for her follow-ups, such as scheduled shot in the arm to boost white blood cells, she’s decided to try the drive-up care option.

She says it really helps when her family can’t come into the hospital and chemo makes it hard to walk.

“It’s more tiresome for me than just having to pull in here,” Hull said.

Hull isn’t the only one. About 20 patients have tried it out so far.

"A few of them thought we were crazy and said, ‘I've never heard of anything like this.’ But a few of them were willing to try it out, and the ones who have used it, have really loved it,” Hibdon said.

