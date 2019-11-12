Michael Ebanks' legacy lives on through family

When Aggie bonfire collapsed in 1999, Jerry and Bulinda Ebanks lost their 19-year-old son, Michael.

His death was unimaginable since the couple's oldest son Keith died in a car accident five years earlier.

"I'll never get over it," Michael's father, Jerry Ebanks said.

"It's permanent," his mother Bulinda added.

We visited with the Ebanks' daughter Cynthia and her husband Phil in 2004.

"It's still really hard. As I grow older, it's just Phil and me as far as my side of the family goes," Cynthia Wade said. "There are no uncles, no aunts."

Their family has grown since then. The couple adopted a little girl named Paulina from Russia in 2010.

"We brought her home when she was 16 months old. She's 10 now," Cynthia explained. "She's a very special girl. She's a big huge part of our family."

"Every couple wants to be grandparents sooner or later. And we've got a jewel in Paulina," Jerry beamed.

Tickled to be grandparents, Jerry and Bulinda moved to College Station to be near their family. Since then, Jerry keeps busy working on causes close to his heart.

Jerry is an advisor to BUILD, a Texas A&M student group that creates mobile medical units out of shipping containers, which are then sent to remote countries who don't have access to healthcare.

"They have an examination table, a small surgery table, and a small lab. They have running water, electricity and air conditioning," Ebanks described.

Twelve clinics were named after each of the bonfire victims. In 2018, Michael's clinic opened in Amman, Jordan. Jerry was there to see it happen.

"We had contact with some of the people at the site and their stories are mind-boggling," Ebanks said.

Another passion project of Mr. Ebanks' is the Bonfire Memorial.

On his own, Ebanks sat down and wrote and then voiced a self-guided audio tour to explain the significance of the memorial.

"I've talked to a lot of people who have come out of the memorial after a visit and I ask them, "What did y'all think?"

"Well, it's really nice," they answer. "But why is everything like this or like that?"

To Jerry, the self-guided audio tour was a labor of love.

"It's wonderful," Ebanks' voice cracked. "It's very satisfying."

Two decades after losing her youngest son, Michael's mother just wants people to remember.

"Just know the individual people," Bulinda encouraged. "Read their portals. That's who they were. That keeps them alive. That's all we have."

"We're just grateful that we're remembered," she added. "We're grateful that the students are remembered the way they have been. That memorial means a lot. It really does."

