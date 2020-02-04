Michigan man hurls racist remarks at school meeting

There was a tense moment during a meeting designed to promote diversity at a school district in Michigan.

Parent shouts racially-charged remarks at school diversity meeting. (Source: WDIV/CNN)

One parent shouted racially charged remarks at a man of Mexican descent who was speaking about his children's experience with intolerance.

"Try being white in a black neighborhood and see what happens,” a man identified as Tom Burtell said, who has six kids in the saline school district.

His comments provoked angry comments from the parents.

Burtell then interrupted a father, Adrian Iraola, who was talking about his kids’ experience with racist students.

"So why didn't you stay in Mexico?" Burtell said.

There were gasps throughout the room.

Iraola and his wife said their kids have been targeted for years because of their Mexican heritage.

The meeting was held in response to racist comments against three black students that appeared on the messaging app Snapchat.

"I'm glad that people are supporting us. I thank the gentleman for being vocal and expressing his opinion because it will make people realize that this is not a figment of our imagination. It's real and it's amongst us,” Iraola said.

They're hoping the school district makes diversity training mandatory for teachers and holds its students accountable.

