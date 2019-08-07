Midweek heat prompts HEAT ADVISORY for entire area

High pressure is tightening its grip on the state of Texas, and the Brazos Valley is up next for triple digit temperatures through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

In addition to triple digit heat, heat index values will approach the 105°+ territory for a couple hours each afternoon through the end of the week, which is why our northern counties continue the advisory through 7pm Thursday.

As you may have guessed, it won't magically be cooler on the south side of Brazos County, but Heat Advisory criteria is slightly higher for those of us in the Central Brazos Valley and southward (due to different National Weather Service offices serving over the area).

A Heat Advisory could be issued for the rest of us going into the weekend, where peak heat is expected. Take extreme care in the outdoors the next few days! Drink more water than normal and take frequent breaks.