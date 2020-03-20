Milam County confirms first COVID-19 case

Milam County officials are confirming their first case of COVID-19.

County Judge Steve Young confirmed to KBTX the resident came into contact with another person that traveled to the East coast. The patient is isolated at home in the county.

Officials would not release the patient's age or sex, as other counties have done when confirming positive COVID-19 cases.

The county is working to get a COVID-19 page up and running on their website to update the community on new confirmed cases.