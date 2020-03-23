Milam Co. confirms second case COVID-19 case; Brazos Valley total: 17

Authorities in Milam County have confirmed a second COVID-19 case bringing the total number of positive cases in the Brazos Valley to 17.

The person was tested last week and the results were just returned on Monday. County officials said the person remained in the hospital and health officials were reaching out to close contacts.

Click here to view the news briefing from Milam County on Monday afternoon.

Milam County authorities also said all of the close contacts for the first patient had been reached.

No other specifics of the two patients were released.

County Judge Steve Young says a shelter-in-place will not be mandated at this time but he's encouraging all citizens to remain at home unless they need to be in public places for essential activities.

There remains a curfew for juveniles in place daily from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

There are also a dozen confirmed cases in Brazos County, two in Grimes and one in Walker County.