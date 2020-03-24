Milam County issues shelter-in-place, curfew for teenagers

Milam County Judge Steve Young issued a county-wide shelter-in-place Tuesday morning. The order will continue until April 6 unless is renewed by the Commissioners Court

The order directs individuals to only leave their residence to provide or receive certain essential services, engage in essential activities and work for essential businesses and governmental services. It also prohibits all non-essential gatherings of any number of individuals and all non-essential travel.

It includes a 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. curfew for individuals 18 years or younger.

You can read the order here.

Individuals may leave their residence to perform essential activities. The guidelines listed in the order are:

- To engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members.

- Obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.

- To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others.

- To engage in an outdoor activity such as walking, hiking, and bike-riding. Except for individuals sheltering together in the same residence, individuals should comply with social distancing requirements

- To perform work providing essential products and services at and essential business.

- To care for a family member or pet in another household.