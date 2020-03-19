Milam County sets curfew, closes schools due to COVID-19

Milam County Judge Steve Young order a curfew for anyone 18-years-old or younger Thursday.

In an emergency order, the judge put that curfew in place for 9:00 p.m. each night throughout the county.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Judge Young also ordered all schools in the county closed and no groups larger than 10 people, including service organizations, church functions, sporting activities, gyms, fitness centers and civic functions.

It doesn't apply to all business activities or other essential services.

The order is in place for the next seven days, unless renewed or continued by the county commissioners.