Milam County to hold free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Milam County Judge Steve Young has announced free drive-through COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, April 29.

Those exhibiting symptoms and wishing to be tested must call ahead beginning Monday, April 27, at 8:00 a.m. Judge Young says the number to call will be released at that time, posted to local news media and on the Milam County website.

Sixty people will be able to be tested, and results from the nasal swab test will be available about 48 hours after testing.

Milam County COVID-19 Testing Details:

When: Wednesday, April 29, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Must call ahead beginning April 27. Phone number TBA.)

Where: Milano Volunteer Fire Department, 335 E. Ave. C, Milano

