Milano Eagles head back to school

Students at Milano went back to school on Wednesday to start the 2019-2020 school year.

Superintendent Robert Westbrook was on BVTM to talk about the upcoming school year.

The district received a B rating from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) this past school. Westbrook says they were one point off of having an A grade but adds that it gives them something to work harder on this new school year.

In 2015, Milano passed a school bond for several new buildings and upgrades that included a new junior high, elementary school cafeteria, and agriculture facilities. Construction was finished in 2017.

Westbrook says that all of the improvements were definitely needed.

Being a small district in a small town, Milano had challenges with security on their campus' because the town doesn't have a police department.

"With the increase in school violence and shootings, we took the step of implementing a Guardian Program last fall. This year, we added to that by making sure all of our entries to our campuses are secure," he said.