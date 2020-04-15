Mild air returns Thursday, only to be slapped down by Friday

For most, temperatures have been pleasant around the Brazos Valley this week.

Same story holds Thursday -- just running a bit warmer by afternoon. After starting in the crisp 40s at sunrise, daytime highs are slated to reach the mid-70s thanks to ample sunshine and a breezy south-southeast wind. A few high clouds slip in alongside gusts to 20mph after the lunch hour.

Do not get comfortable. Another quick change is on the way.

As it stands currently, there has been a forecast shift for Friday . The next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley should have some punch to it.

Temperatures start the last day of the week generally in the low 60s. Overcast skies are set to return along with a bit of patchy fog in spots. By midday, thermometers area-wide are expected in the low 70s. For some, that will be the high for the day before this cold front comes crashing in.

As a north-northwest wind turns back into the Brazos Valley, a 20° temperature drop is slated within one to two hours. Scattered rain is expected with and behind this front at times (30% coverage). By 5pm, temperatures in far southeastern counties may still be holding in the mid-70s while the rest of us are slated to head toward sunset in the low-to-mid 50s.

Truth be told, this is an "out-on-the-limb" forecast for the end of the week. Most forecast data sets still suggest the day ends in the mid-70s. That said, this is a shallow cold front that typically tricks most computer forecasts. At this point, it is a good idea to mentally prepare for a chill to blow in as we get set to jump into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, rounds of passing rain to a few rumbles of thunder are in the works. Both Saturday and Sunday hold a 50% chance that could equate anywhere from 0.25" to 1.25" of rainfall. One note: if storms can form Sunday, there could be a few strong or severe ones that will need to be monitored.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST FORECAST CHANGES WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP