Military sexual trauma cases on the rise for active service members

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, one in four women say they have experienced military sexual trauma while serving. For men, that number is one in 100.

However, the VA says it could be much higher because not all survivors want to talk about their trauma.

Staff Sergeant Marylyn Harris served as an Army nurse during Operation Desert Storm. But it's the treatment she received that still haunts her.

“I came back with extra, unwanted letters next to my name: PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder, and MST, military sexual trauma,” Harris said.

Harris says the war was hard enough, but she was fighting another battle daily.

“They would grope and fondle you at any point. You’d come out of the tent at any point and they would just grope you,” Harris said of the times she was just trying to report for duty.

Harris and other women reported the assaults, but claim it was always dismissed.

“The people with the same patch, the same uniform hurt me. The army that I trusted and went into serve, hurt me,” Harris said.

More than 30 years later, reports of military sexual trauma to the VA are still happening.

“There’s a lot of things that people don’t know that happened and it’s all across the military,” said an active service member of the Air Force.

This Texas A&M University student and Air Force service member says her assault happened just three years ago. We’re concealing her identity because she’s still on active duty.

She says it started with harassment while she was in undergrad at A&M, but it peaked in tech school.

“I would just kind of laugh off the things that guys in my class would say to me that was in a sexual way, but it got more aggressive,” she continued. “One of the guys in my tech school actually raped me.”

After her trauma, she tried to find her voice. However, in trying to stick up for other potential victims, she found herself being manipulated by a mentor: a major.

“We thought he was going to be kicked out of the Air Force because it was multiple people that reported it, but then he actually was kind of just given a slap on the hand and he’s still in the Air Force,” she said.

Counselors at the Sexual Assault Resource Center answer calls for support every day. Last year, they answered more than 1,300 calls and treated nearly 400 people.

“It’s just a subject that people are uncomfortable with, and I don’t think that’s what it should be,” said the executive director of SARC Lauren Carroll.

Carroll says they work with the VA.

“It doesn’t surprise me in the military, but with individuals that have dedicated their lives to service, they should have the utmost care,” Carroll said.

For Harris and the A&M student, reporting their assaults wasn't easy. But at the time, they chose a career over justice.

“It’s not ok, it’s not right, but it’s not going to stop,” Harris said.

Today, Harris runs the country’s first women veterans business center in Houston, educating and empowering women veterans. The Texas A&M survivor recently reported her assault. She’s finishing up her degree and will continue her career in the Air Force.

The VA provides free treatment for any physical or mental health conditions related to a Veteran’s experiences of MST. SARC also offers free treatment for survivors. We have that information listed in the Related Links section on this page.

