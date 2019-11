MHMR Authorities of the Brazos Valley is gearing up for its annual Mind Over Matter 5k.

The run, walk, or jog event is Saturday, November 23 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park.

Strollers and pets on leashes are welcome to join in on the fun.

Registration is $15 per person.

Money raised will benefit MHMR Authority of the Brazos Valley.

For more information or to register, visit the Facebook event page.