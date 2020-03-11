Mini seminars offered at event planner showcase

The annual meeting planners showcase is right around the corner. Experience BCS stopped by to tell us more.

The event is for local event planners to meet with vendors in the area and talk to them about they can help with their event. It's a great opportunity for anyone planning an event.

Vendors specialize in catering, hotels, printing services and more.

There will be three speaker sessions filled with information about different venues and what services they offer.

The event is free and open to the public. It's happening at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference center starting at noon on March 17.