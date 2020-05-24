Flooding, damage, power outages reported as storms push through Brazos Valley

Storm-related damage was reported Sunday afternoon by authorities on the east side of Brazos County.

Just before 1:00 p.m., BTU reported more than 800 customers without power in the Steep Hollow community. That power has been restored, according to power crews.

Volunteer firefighters responded to powerlines down at FM 1179 and Shirley Road. According to scanner traffic, there was also minor structural damage to at least one barn in the same area. Trees were also knocked down in the community.

College Station firefighters were also responding to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

A transformer fire was also reported in College Station on Hawktree Drive between Southwood Drive and Brothers Boulevard.

According to College Station utilities, nearly 60 customers were without power early Sunday afternoon in the area of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Welsh Avenue.

Small hail and lightning have been reported along with the storms that are pushing through the Brazos Valley, according to Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley.

For updates monitor the KBTX Weather page. You can also download the free KBTX Weather app and have weather alerts sent directly to your cell phone.