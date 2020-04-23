Missing College Station teen's car found in Denver

College Station police said they found the car that a missing teenager took in Denver, Colorado.

The department said that Karamiah Kharmela Applin, 14, was last seen around 1:45 a.m. on Apr. 16. In a tweet Thursday, they said her car was found in Denver, but Applin was still missing.

Authorities believe she took the car without permission.

If you know where Applin might be you should call Denver police at 720-913-2000 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

