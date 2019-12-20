Missing mom, newborn in Texas: Reports of body found

Police discovered the body of a woman during the investigation of a missing mom and her newborn child from Austin, Texas, said multiple news outlets Friday.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter Margot Carey, of Austin, Texas, have been missing since Dec. 12. (Source: Austin police/KEYE/CNN)

A 1-month-old child was found alive at the home where the body was found, police sources told Houston area affiliates. The child had no obvious injuries or problems but was taken to a hospital for examination, a fire department spokesman told KPRC.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Texas Rangers and Austin police, responded Thursday evening to a home in Jersey Village, near Houston, reported ABC News. Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter Margot Carey have been missing since Dec. 12, and their family said police told them that it was likely the mother’s body, per NBC News.

Tammy Broussard, Heidi Broussard’s mother, said to the reporter that a medical examiner would need to confirm the identity. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the information.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.