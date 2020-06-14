Missing person alert: Bryan police looking for missing woman

The following alert has been sent from the Bryan Police Department:

On June 14th, 2020, the Bryan Police Department responded to a report of a missing person. The missing person was identified as Juanita Rodriguez Garza, a 62-year-old female.

Garza is described as being 5’ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Garza was last seen on the night of June 12th, 2020 in the 1800 block of Rosedale Street in Bryan, Texas.

Garza left her residence without her cell phone or wallet. Garza was last seen wearing a black nightgown, sandals, and eyeglasses. Garza is believed to be in danger due to medical conditions. Officers are actively searching the area.