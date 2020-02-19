Grimes County Sheriff asking for help to find missing teen

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Divisions needs your help to find Jacob Brown.

Brown, a 16-year-old male, has not been seen since Feb. 13, 2020 when he left his residence and is believed to travel to the Spring area. His mother had previously had contact with him when Brown informed her that he was heading home. He never arrived.

Last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie, he is 5’10, 205 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding Brown's whereabouts, please contact Lieutenant James Ellis with the Grimes County Sheriff's Office. His phone numbers are: office: 936-873-2151, desk: 936-873-642, cell: 936-306-9603.