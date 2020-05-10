Mnuchin: Jobless numbers likely going to worsen

Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the jobless numbers in the United States “are probably going to get worse before they get better.”

Mnuchin spoke as most states begin to loosen their restrictions on businesses after extended shutdowns designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. He says that if re-openings are not allowed it would have permanent economic damage to the American public.

Another 3.2 million U.S. workers applied for jobless benefits last week, bringing the total over the last seven weeks to 33.5 million.

