Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Walker County

The Texas Department of State Health Services will offer free COVID-19 testing at the Walker County Fairgrounds in Huntsville.

The testing is happening June 9, 10 & 11 from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

State health officials say you do not have to be showing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. You will be screened for fever, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, nasal congestion and loss of taste or smell.

Appointments are required. To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.