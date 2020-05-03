Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Brazos County

The Texas Department of State Health Services will offer free COVID-19 testing at the Brazos County Expo on Thursday, May 7, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Testing will be conducted by appointment only on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration will not be available on site. Only 120 tests are currently available

To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400. Registration for the Brazos County site will not be available until 8am on Wednesday, May 6th.

The daylong event is offered as part of the state's ongoing efforts to provide COVID-19 testing, especially in areas with limited access to testing facilities.

Priority testing will be given to people with symptoms, healthcare workers, first responders, those over the age of 65, and contacts to a positive case. You do not have to be a Brazos County resident to get tested.

The Brazos County Expo is located at 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

The free COVID-19 testing is offered through a partnership between the Texas Military Department, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and the Texas Department of State Health Service