Madison and Robertson Counties will host free mobile COVID-19 tests on Friday, April 24.

You have to have at least one symptom in order to qualify for the tests.

Register at the link here or call 512-883-2400.

Madison County will host the screenings at 1559 State Highway 75 South in Madisonville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robertson County will host screenings at Hearne High School at 1201 West Brown Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.