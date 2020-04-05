Local custom auto shop now producing face shields for healthcare providers

Mobile Toys Inc. in College Station has shut down normal production to help those on the front lines.

Owner Chris Pate says they've re-tasked some of their machines to cut clear plastic to make face guards for doctors and nurses.

The custom care stereo and performance company will be making 4,000 of the face guards that will be donated to those not only in the Brazos Valley and Texas but across the United States.

"The main reason was to do what we can to help. If we can help a nurse or a doctor, someone on the front lines save one life and in turn keep themselves safe then we've done our part," said Pate.

If you would like to help the cause or need PPE you can contact Samantha Pate for information at 979-778-1017.