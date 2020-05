A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be in Walker County next Wednesday, May 20.

Residents can be tested at The Walker County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Organizers say residents do not have to be symptomatic and will be screened for symptoms including fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, and loss of taste or smell.

Appointments are required. Residents may register 48 hours in advance at (512) 883-2400 or at txcovidtest.org.