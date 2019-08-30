Moderate Drought conditions spread across Brazos Valley

The last two weeks of August continued to show a lack of rainfall for most of the Brazos Valley. As a result, more areas have officially fallen into a drought. This is the first time since the end of last September that Moderate Drought conditions have affected the area.

The counties impacted by Moderate Drought conditions include:

• Brazos

• Burleson

• Houston

• Lee

• Madison

• Milam

• Robertson

• Washington

The counties added to the Abnormally Dry category this week include:

• Grimes

• Madison

• San Jacinto

• Trinity

• Walker

• Waller

As a result, all of our counties, except for Montgomery and San Jacinto counties, have active Burn Bans in effect. Conditions are simply too dry across the area for burning, and it wouldn’t take much for a spark to get out of hand quickly.

Across the State of Texas, we have seen drought conditions expand.

Dry conditions expected to continue into the first week of September.

