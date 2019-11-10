Monday: A mighty winter chill blows into the Brazos Valley

After a fantastic fall weekend across the Brazos Valley, winter is blowing back in Monday afternoon.

A very uncharacteristic, strong November cold front is scheduled to reach the Brazos Valley by early-to-mid afternoon Monday. That front will drop temperatures:

• 30°+ from where thermometers stood Sunday afternoon

• 20°+ in a matter of one hour when the north-northwest wind arrives

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued by the National Weather Service for Milam, Robertson, Lee, and Leon Counties from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Once the front arrives, wind speeds are expected to increase between 20 and 25mph. Gusts 30-40mph will tussle loose and lightweight items around through the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Loose or damaged tree limbs could fall through this timeframe as well.

Thermometers are expected to reach the mid-70s across much of the Brazos Valley by midday Monday. Once the front arrives a dramatic fall to the low 50s is anticipated, with temperatures continuing to tumble from there.

Wind chill values -- what it feels like -- will be a concern for outdoor plans and for bus stop students. By 5pm Monday, wind chills are in the mid-to-upper 30s. By 10pm it will feel like the mid-to-upper 20s Brazos Valley-wide. Sunrise Tuesday you are dressing like it is 16° - 20° outside.

While a stray rumble is not ruled out along & ahead of the cold front's arrival, scattered light rain and drizzle is the main theme for the next 24 to 36 hours. Scattered light rain will remain possible into the pre-sunrise hours of Tuesday morning. While the atmosphere may get cold enough to support a few sleet pellets mixing in between late Monday evening and very early Tuesday morning, no ice accumulations are expected at this time. Should wintry weather beat the odds and manage to fall, it is expected to melt on contact.

An 8-10 hour freeze is scheduled for Tuesday night as lows fall to the upper 20s across much of the Brazos Valley by sunrise Wednesday. Bryan-College Station may come within 3° degrees of a record low for November 13th. Before the cold air blows in, this is probably a good time to get the outdoor faucets and exposed pipes covered for the winter.

BIG changes to keep up with as the next blast of winter air arrives. Complete details and a walk through the timeline are included in the video above.