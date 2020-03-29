Monitoring Monday for isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms

Another day, another round of rain and rumbles of thunder in the Brazos Valley.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the area under a MARGINAL (Dark Green - 1 out of 5) Risk for isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms anytime between 7am Monday and 7am Tuesday.

Gulf moisture and unstable air returns to the Brazos Valley Sunday night through Monday morning. By afternoon, dew point temperatures -- how we measure moisture -- are expected back in the muggy upper 60s and low 70s.

As that humid air mass returns to the area, a warm front will slide south to north. Along that front, a few stronger to potentially severe thunderstorms may try to develop through the afternoon hours. The better dynamics for storms and any inclement weather is currently slated for just north of the Brazos Valley.

For most, the current outlook calls for scattered, passing showers at times through the day Monday -- with the highest chance at splashes of rain coming through during the afternoon hours. Tied to the south side of that better storm chance just north of our backyard, those in Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties. will need to keep an eye on the weather and radar through the afternoon hours.

Should a stronger storm develop before 7pm, the concerns would be:

• Strong wind gusts in excess of 40-60mph

• Hail to the size of quarters or smaller

• (While there is not an overwhelming chance) Small, brief tornado potential will need to be monitored

By evening, the radar is expected to go quiet across much of the area. Storms in Central and East Texas are forecast to move into portions of Northern Louisiana and Southern Arkansas.

One more chance for rain and a few thunderstorms is in the works between midnight and 5am Tuesday. There is more working against this chance than for, as the next cold front arrives in the Brazos Valley. Regardless, should a thunderstorm manage to form, gusty wind and brief heavy rain could wake some in the area up before the alarm is set to ring.

Short of the long -- for most of the Brazos Valley, there is not a large concern for big storms Monday or Monday night. While it may be more cautionary more than anything else -- this will be a day very much worth monitoring the radar.

More details and a glimpse of what the radar could look like through sunrise Tuesday is included in the video above.