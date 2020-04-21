Monitoring storm potential Wednesday

As has been the tune the past several events, there is a big question on if storms can break through a lid on the atmosphere and tap into some bigger energy that sits above us Wednesday. It is one of those situations that we will be closely monitoring as new data comes in to see if anything shifts our thinking.

Here is where things stand as of now: plan on scattered showers and storms developing around the noon hour Wednesday, a few storms could be strong to severe, but not everyone sees rain or storms.

The latest update as of Tuesday afternoon is that more numerous storms remain possible across our north and northeastern counties which would increase the chance of seeing a stronger storm develop. Strong to severe storms would be capable of producing:

• quarter to golf ball sized hail

• damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph

• an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.

A low pressure system is dragging across the Lone Star State putting the Brazos Valley between a warm front to the north and a dryline to the west which means an environment conducive for storm development. The biggest storms are expected to form along the warm front well north of the Brazos Valley, but the dryline to our west could pop up a few stronger storms that drift into our area by lunchtime.

As of Tuesday afternoon, some forecast outputs brought in higher storm coverage across our northeastern counties while others kept most of the Brazos Valley relatively quiet pushing the bigger storms of the day north of the area. Given this decently large spread still it keeps confidence lower on an exact solution of how Wednesday could play out. Something important to remember with all of this is that not everyone will see rain and storms Wednesday.

What we are confident on:

One thing that has been consistent is the timing. It looks to bring the activity as early as 12PM and clearing the big storms to the east by about 4PM.

We’ll be closely monitoring activity to our west as showers and storms are expected to develop along a dryline situated across Central Texas. It’s these storms that may scrape across our northern counties that will need to be monitored.

What is tricky:

The biggest question to still nail down is whether or not storms can break through the lid in the atmosphere to tap into some favorable ingredients to support not only storms but stronger storms. If showers can’t break through that barrier, then the intensity of storms will not be as great across the Brazos Valley.

However, don’t bank on that situation playing out. Prepare for the potential of the stronger storms. Keep checking back for the latest updates on Wednesday’s storm potential.

As always, it is important to have multiple resources to receive severe weather alerts. One helpful tool to have warnings and watches sent to your phone is the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

