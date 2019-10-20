Monitoring storms ahead of next cold front

A cold front is set to move through the Brazos Valley into the overnight hours and has the potential to produce a line of storms where some may be strong to severe.

All of the area sits under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) risk for severe weather overnight. Our biggest concerns will be with strong winds, at times gusting over 40MPH, as well as small hail. Heavy rain and lighting will also accompany these storms which will likely add to travel time getting out the door to work or school.

Your PinPoint Forecast has the line reaching the northern counties -- Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Houston -- between 4AM and 5AM.

This line reaches the central Brazos Valley by about 6AM which includes places such as Giddings, Caldwell, Bryan-College Station, Anderson, Huntsville, and Trinity.

The cold front will push these storms into our southern counties -- Washington, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto -- between 7AM and 8AM Monday morning. This area may also see a few scattered showers and storms develop ahead of the cold front that will need to be monitored as well.

Once the cold front clears the Brazos Valley by the lunchtime hour, clouds start to clear out and temperatures should rebound from the 60s into the mid and upper 70s before the day is done.

Be sure to keep your phone volume up through the overnight hours to receive the latest information should any part of the line become severe. It may also be a good idea to secure outdoor items that may get blown over or blown around as gusty winds move through, and keep an eye out for the kiddos as they’re headed to the bus stop tomorrow morning as the line of storms rolls in.

