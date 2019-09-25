Monitoring the tropics: Wednesday, September 25th

The Atlantic Basin is busy as the calendar closes out the month of September. Three named tropical systems remain active at this time.

Lorenzo strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane Wednesday. It is expected to continue that trend, forecast to become a Category 2 by Thursday, followed by further development to a Major Category 3 Hurricane by early Friday morning. Maximum wind speed is expected to peak near 125mph through the day Friday before slowly declining to 115mph by early next week. A major hurricane with no land worries -- this system will remain in the open waters of the Eastern Atlantic.

Jerry has become post-tropical, meaning it is just a remnant area of low pressure moving east-northeast further into the Atlantic and away from any collision with land.

Tropical Storm Karen continues to garner the most attention. As of 4pm Wednesday, Karen was moving to the north-northeast at 14mph, with sustained wind of only 40mph. This weak tropical storm is struggling.

The current forecast is for Karen to make a loop through the weekend before moving east ahead of early next week. Atmospheric conditions are likely good enough to support Karen as a tropical storm for the next 48 hours. After that, there is speculation that Karen could downgrade and fizzle out over the open water before causing any concern to the Bahamas or the Southeastern United States. There are still some questions surrounding Karen's future, but concerns are not as high for further development into next week.

Finally, the National Hurricane Center had been monitoring a tropical wave in the Southern Gulf of Mexico through the week. As of the 1pm update, there is a 0% chance for tropical development over both the next 48 hours and 5 days.

Tropical moisture from this area of disturbed weather will be pulled north through the Western Gulf of Mexico over the next 48 to 72 hours. That moisture arrives in the Brazos Valley late Friday through Saturday, bringing up the chance for scattered rain and tropical downpours for weekend plans locally.