Montgomery County confirms presumptive case of COVID-19

Montgomery County Public Health District in conjunction with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Montgomery County. The positive test has been submitted to the CDC for final confirmation.

The patient is a man in his 40s. The MCPHD is currently looking into his travel history. The patient is currently under isolation at a local hospital. At this time, the risk to the general public is low and precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of the other patients in the hospital.

Further information about the patient is not released out of caution and in accordance with HIPPA.

A press conference is scheduled on Mar. 11 at 10 a.m.